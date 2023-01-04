Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah has vowed that his government will strive to preserve the country’s unity and avoid war or armed conflict.

Dbeibah made his remarks during a graduation ceremony for 306 police officers from the police academy in the western town of Aziziya, which is located some 46 km south of the capital Tripoli, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We work together to protect Libya, its unity and we reject any return to war,” Dbeibah said in a speech during the celebration.

Acting Interior Minister Emad al-Tarabelsi vowed to make more efforts to develop the interior ministry and impose security in all of Libya.

“I would like to assure all the Libyans that the Interior Ministry, under the instructions from the Prime Minister, will be subject to great development in all of Libya,” al-Tarabelsi said in a speech at the celebration.

He also said the Ministry would secure all the development projects the government will implement this year in Libya.

Because of the state of political division and chaos in Libya since the fall of late dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011, authorities have been struggling to impose security in the country, as many armed groups operate independently.

