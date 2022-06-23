The Head of Libya’s Tripoli-based High Council of State and the Speaker of the House of Representatives have agreed to meet in Geneva next Tuesday to discuss a constitutional framework toward elections, Stephanie Williams, UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Libya, said.

At her invitation, Khaled al-Meshri and Aguila Saleh agreed to meet on June 28-29 at the UN Office in Geneva to “seek consensus on the remaining issue” of a draft constitution, she tweeted on Thursday.

The overtures of the rivaling chambers came after their last round of constitutional negotiations in Cairo concluded without a breakthrough, Xinhua news agency reported.

Williams added on Monday after the talks that there remain differences “on the measures governing the transitional period leading to elections,” urging the two leaders to meet within a limited time to bridge outstanding issues.

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 due to disagreements on the election laws among the Libyan parties.

The north African country has been suffering political instability and chaos ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

20220624-025803