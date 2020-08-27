Libya’s eastern-based army accused of killings, arrests in Sirte

Tripoli, Aug 27 (IANS) Libya’s UN-backed government has accused the rival eastern-based army of killing and arresting civilians in the city of Sirte, some 450 km east of the capital Tripoli.

“The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) expresses concerns over reports from Sirte documenting attacks on the city’s residents and killing of civilians, such as what happened in other cities after they were controlled by the outlaw militias,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The GNA has called on international mediators, mainly the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), to “document these criminal acts and consider them efforts to foil the democratic peaceful settlement to the Libyan crisis”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Last week, the UN-backed Prime Minister, Fayez Serraj, and Speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, issued statements calling for a ceasefire in the country, reopening of the country’s oilfields and ports, holding elections, and making Sirte and Jufra district demilitarized zone.

However, the eastern-based army said that Serra’s initiative was merely “media marketing”, accusing the UN-backed government of preparing to attack its units in Sirte.

The GNA also condemned Tuesday’s halting of the elections in the southern town of Traghen, some 780 km south ofTripoli, by an armed group affiliated to the eastern-based army.

The UNSMIL on Tuesday said it was dismayed by the halting of the scheduled elections in Traghen, and reminded all parties in Libya of their obligations to act in accordance with international law and called on them to protect democratic processes across the country.

The GNA had been engaged in a deadly armed conflict against the eastern-based army, which is allied with the House of Representatives, for more than a year over control of Tripoli, before his government recently took over all of western Libya.

–IANS

ksk/