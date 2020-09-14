Libya’s eastern-based govt resigns following protests

Tripoli, Sep 14 (IANS) Libya’s eastern-based government, headed by Abdullah Al-Thani, has resigned following three days of protests in several cities.

The resignation was presented on Sunday during an urgent meeting between the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and Al-Thani, where they discussed the demands of the protesters, Xinhua news agency.

The latest protests, which erupted on September 10, were staged against shortages of electricity and water, rampant corruption, misgovernance, and a lack of service provision throughout the country and funds in local banks.

Protesters set fire to the government’s headquarters in Benghazi, and also Al-Marj, a stronghold of Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA).

One civilian was killed, three were injured, and a number of other demonstrators were arrested on September 12 in Al-Marj.

Protests also broke out in Sabha and Al-Bayda cities.

Amid insecurity and escalating violence, Libya remains politically divided between eastern and western governments, both competing for dominance since long-time dictator Muammar Gadhafi was overthrown in 2011.

Al-Thani’s eastern-based government is not internationally recognized, unlike the Tripoli-based UN-backed Government of National Accord.

