The Head of Libya’s Tripoli-based High Council of State has expressed readiness to meet with the Speaker of the House of Representatives to address outstanding issues in talks on the constitutional framework for general elections.

In a letter to the UN Libya Advisor Stephanie Williams posted on the High Council of State’s official website, Khaled al-Meshri told Williams on Monday that he is “fully ready” to meet with Aguila Saleh, the Parliament Speaker based in the eastern Libyan city of al-Qubba.

Al-Meshri suggested that the meeting could be held in the southwestern city of Ghadames which is comparatively neutral in politics, Xinhua news agency reported.

His overtures were made a day after the two rival governments concluded their last round of constitutional negotiations in Cairo with no breakthrough.

Williams said in a statement on Monday that there remain differences “on the measures governing the transitional period leading to elections,” urging the two sides to meet in 10 days to bridge outstanding issues.

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 because of disagreements on the election laws among the Libyan parties.

The North African country has been suffering political instability and chaos ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

