BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

LIC Housing Finance increases lending rate by 50 bps

NewsWire
0
0

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LIC HFL) has increased the LIC Housing Prime Lending Rate (LHPLR), the benchmark rate to which the interest rate on its loans are linked, by 50 basis points.

Commenting on this lending rate revision, MD & CEO Y. Viswanatha Gowd said: “Interest rate hike is in line with the prevailing market condition. We expect this trend to stabilise soon. We are taking care to price our products adequately so that the EMI outgo for our customers remains reasonable. We are confident that the sentiment in the Real Estate Industry will be buoyant during the festive season and the fundamental parameters of the Indian economy will continue to be strong.”

As widely expected, RBI raised the Repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.90 per cent, as the MPC seeks to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth, as per a research Report from the State Bank of India’s Economic Research Department.

Elevated imported inflation pressures remain an upside risk for the future trajectory of inflation, amplified by the continuing appreciation of the US dollar. “We believe that a 35 bps rate hike in December looks imminent but beyond December it would be a touch and go,” the report said.

20220930-224003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Industry safeguarded by rules and regulations, says Association of Direct Selling...

    Amazon faces backlash for selling products with Tricolour imprint

    TSLP’s acquisition of NINL credit positive: Moody’s Investors Service

    Indian fintech market to reach $1tn in AUM, $200 bn in...