LIC subscribers can now access policy-related info, services on WhatsApp

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday introduced a 24×7 interactive service for its subscribers on WhatsApp, allowing policyholders to easily access information and services related to policies within the official LIC WhatsApp chatbot.

Policyholders will now be able to access over 11 services directly on WhatsApp, including information on loan eligibility, repayment quotation, policy status, bonus information, statement of units, LIC services links, updates on premium due dates, loan interest due date notification, certificate on paid premium, opt-in/opt-out option, and end conversation.

“LIC’s services on the WhatsApp business platform are redefining the conventional experience for policyholders, making it simpler, safe, secure and on the go,” Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, WhatsApp India, said in a statement.

To avail the services, policyholders will have to first register on the official site of LIC. Users can then send a ‘Hi’ from their registered mobile number to +91 8976862090 and choose from one of the 11 services.

The WhatsApp chatbot has been developed by ValueFirst.

“Policyholders will now be able to interact with LIC at their convenience at their fingertips on use cases such as premium due date, policy status, loan eligibility, and much more. This conversational AI solution will help LIC strengthen its brand even more through better customer engagement,” Vishwadeep Bajaj, CEO & Founder, ValueFirst, said in a statement.

