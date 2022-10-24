INDIA

Licences of 30 UP lawyers to be terminated for submitting fake claims

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has decided to terminate the licences of 30 lawyers involved in the submission of fake claims under the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

The decision was taken on the special investigation team (SIT) report by the police.

Along with the lawyers, a few policemen were also involved in the fraud and an investigation has been carried out.

Most of the cases were reported from Meerut, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

The lawyers caused a loss of several crores to insurance companies by submitting fake claims under the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and Workmen Compensation Act as per an October 7, 2015 order given by the Allahabad High Court.

