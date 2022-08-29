INDIA

Life adversely affected in Jammu city by bandh call

Life was adversely affected in Jammu city on Monday by the Bandh call given by the Jammu High Court bar association, Chamber of commerce and industry and Yuva Rajput Sabha.

Shops were closed in many areas of the city. Lawyers stayed away from the courts and members of the Jammu chamber of commerce and industry stayed away from business activities.

Although the transporters had announced that they would not join the strike, at many places protesters were seen stopping public transport vehicles forcing them to join the strike.

The authorities have imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPc along all the major bridges in the city. Protesters were seen defying these orders. The situation was peaceful in the city as police did not intervene to restrain the protesters.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) has given the bandh call in support of their demand to house all courts to function from one complex in the city for the facility of advocates and general public.

Yuva Rajput Sabha has demanded that Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary date of September 24 be declared a annual holiday in the state.

20220829-115802

