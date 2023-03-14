INDIA

LIFE Mission bribery case: K’taka police files case against Vijesh Pillai

NewsWire
0
0

Probe into the ongoing Life Mission bribery case on Tuesday took a different turn with the Karnataka Police registering an FIR against Kannur resident Vijesh Pillai based on a complaint by Swapna Suresh — the prime accused in the gold smuggling case.

Last week, Swapna alleged that Pillai had approached her in Bengaluru with an offer of Rs 30 crore and a safe passage to Malaysia, if she withdrew her allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife, son and daughter in the gold smuggling case.

Pillai warned that if she declines the offer, CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan might even eliminate her, Swapna had claimed.

It was against this ‘threat’ that Swapna approached the local police in Bengaluru and after a preliminary probe at the hotel where Pillai and Swapna met, the police first took a statement from her and on Tuesday registered an FIR.

Reacting to the fresh news of the police action, Pillai — who rubbished Swapna’s allegations of offering her a bribe as a “blatant lie” — said he is yet to get a notice from the Karnataka Police. He said he will fight the case legally as well.

Meanwhile, asked about his statement on taking legal action against Swapna, Govindan said, “I have started work on it, but I need not share the details with you (media)”.

20230314-141603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Severe heat wave conditions grip Telangana

    VP calls for improving quality and timely delivery of services

    ‘Naya J&K’ empowers tribal communities, leaves Kashmiri leaders exasperated

    LIC Housing Finance loans turns costlier