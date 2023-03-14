Probe into the ongoing Life Mission bribery case on Tuesday took a different turn with the Karnataka Police registering an FIR against Kannur resident Vijesh Pillai based on a complaint by Swapna Suresh — the prime accused in the gold smuggling case.

Last week, Swapna alleged that Pillai had approached her in Bengaluru with an offer of Rs 30 crore and a safe passage to Malaysia, if she withdrew her allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife, son and daughter in the gold smuggling case.

Pillai warned that if she declines the offer, CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan might even eliminate her, Swapna had claimed.

It was against this ‘threat’ that Swapna approached the local police in Bengaluru and after a preliminary probe at the hotel where Pillai and Swapna met, the police first took a statement from her and on Tuesday registered an FIR.

Reacting to the fresh news of the police action, Pillai — who rubbished Swapna’s allegations of offering her a bribe as a “blatant lie” — said he is yet to get a notice from the Karnataka Police. He said he will fight the case legally as well.

Meanwhile, asked about his statement on taking legal action against Swapna, Govindan said, “I have started work on it, but I need not share the details with you (media)”.

