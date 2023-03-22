The ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged bribery case in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan backed ‘Life Mission project’ appears to be entering a crucial phase with the former CEO of the project, U.V. Jose’s second day of questioning on Wednesday.

Jose was also questioned early this month by the ED, and the second round of questioning appears to be very crucial not just for him, but also for the Chief Minister as well.

The second round of questioning takes place at a time when the CEO of the company, which was entrusted to build the Life Mission flats for the poor and weaker sections of the society at Wadakkanchery in Trissur, Santhosh Eapen was arrested by the ED on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the ED will question Jose and Eapen together and the outcome of this is going to be very crucial for CM Vijayan as Jose was the CEO of ‘Life Mission’, which got Rs 20 crore assistance to build the project from a UAE-based charity organisation — ‘Red Crescent’.

The case pertains to the admission of Eapen that bribes were paid after cash was recovered from the bank locker registered in the name of Swapna Suresh and a chartered accountant in the state capital. Suresh was a close friend of the now arrested former principal secretary to CM Vijayan, retired IAS official M. Sivasankar.

According to sources, Jose has informed the ED that he was under duress to sign the MoU of this controversial ‘Life Mission project’.

Another reason why the day’s questioning of Jose and Eapen is crucial is that with the ED already questioning the assistant private secretary to CM Vijayan and his closest aide, C.M. Ravindran, all eyes are on the allegation levelled by Swapna Suresh that CM Vijayan and his office were involved in taking crucial decisions.

Meanwhile, in a related development involving Swapna Suresh, the ED has started taking steps to find out how she was given a plum job with a huge salary, despite not having the required qualification at a state-run Space Park.

The ED has recorded the statements of a former top Space Park employee, and will now get to know from a leading multinational consultancy company on how Suresh was given the job.

20230322-110403