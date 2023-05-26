INDIA

Life Mission case: Interim bail denied to M.Sivasankar

A local court here on Friday denied interim bail to M. Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Life Mission scam case.

The trial court was hearing the interim bail sought by the now-retired top former IAS official Sivasankar, who held a strong position in Vijayan’s office till 2020, when he was suspended following his links with the prime accused in the gold smuggling case- Swapna Suresh.

He sought the interim bail on the grounds of medical treatment.

Sivasankar had earlier moved the Supreme Court, but the petition was moved to July and he was asked to approach the trial court for his needs.

All along, the ED had been strongly opposing Sivasankar’s bail and briefed the court that all arrangements are in place for his medical needs at the state-run Medical College hospital.

With the ED taking a strong position, the trial court refused interim bail to Sivasankar.

Incidentally, Sivasankar after being suspended for several months was taken back to service and given a plum posting and in February he retired, only to be sent to jail in the corruption case linked to Vijayan’s pet project Life Mission – building of homes to the poor and downtrodden.

Now Sivasankar will have to remain in the jail till July, when the apex court reconsiders his bail plea.

20230526-122204

