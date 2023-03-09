INDIA

LIFE mission case: Swapna Suresh to make more revelations today

Accused in the Life Mission bribery case Swapna Suresh will on Thursday evening make more revelations regarding alleged attempts being made for a settlement in the gold smuggling case — in which she is the prime accused.

This was mentioned by Swapna in a note that she put out in her Facebook account.

Both the cases are being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) giving sleepless night to the ruling CPI(M).

Written in Malayalam, it says, “Trying for a settlement in the gold smuggling case and that too with me. The details of it will be revealed through my Facebook account by coming live at 5 P.M,”.

At the moment Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is passing through tough times as his former principal secretary and now top retired IAS official M.Sivasankar is presently undergoing imprisonment here after the ED arrested him in the Life Mission bribery case.

Moreover, Vijayan’s close aide and his assistant private secretary C.M.Ravindran on Tuesday and Wednesday was questioned by the ED for around 20 hours and was let off and is expected to be called again.

Incidentally, Swapna has been going hammer and tongs against Vijayan, his wife, daughter and son, whom she alleged were involved in smuggling of gold and currency.

She has been fuming ever since Vijayan said that he has never met her with regards to her seeking a job.

20230309-133605

