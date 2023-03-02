In a rude jolt to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,

his former secretary who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Life Mission bribery case on February 15, failed to get a bail on Thursday.

The case pertains to the pet project of Vijayan- a housing project for the poorest of the poor being built at Wadakancherry in Thrissur on government land. It was funded by a charity organisation from UAE and a huge amount of money was given as bribes, an allegation levelled by Swapna Suresh — the prime accused in gold smuggling case and also in this case.

Last month, Sivasankar was questioned by the ED for nine days and handed back to judicial custody, following which he moved bail at the Special CBI Court.

Opposing the bail, the ED said that the probe is in the preliminary stages and if he is let out on bail, then being a highly connected person, it could prove detrimental for probe.

Sivasankar also pointed out that he has health issues and to this the ED pointed out that he is being given all the necessary medical attention in judicial custody.

After hearing all the versions the court decided that bail need not be given.

The court’s directive comes a day after Swapna slammed Vijayan for saying that he doesn’t know her or of having met her.

Vijayan said this in the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday and was peeved with Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnaden who challenged Vijayan if he has the guts to say that he doesn’t know Swapna.

With this issue now getting huge media attention Swapna presently in Bengaluru told the media on Wednesday how can Vijayan ever say like this.

“On numerous occasions, I have spent time with Vijayan and his family discussing about various issues, including the business interests of his family. I have also met him along with Sivasankar (former principal secretary of Vijayan and presently in jail). After having done all this, it’s a shameless act by Vijayan to have said that he doesn’t know me. How can he do it,” asked an angry Swapna.

“I have travelled widely for the business interests of Vijayan and his family. I challenge Vijayan to prove that he doesn’t know me and if it’s true, let him order my arrest. Meanwhile, I will also very soon release the dates when all I met Vijayan,” said Swapna.

Meanwhile, more trouble is in the offing for Vijayan as the ED has served a second notice to his assistant principal secretary C.M.Raveendran after he failed to turn up before them on Monday.

Now Raveendran has been asked to appear on Tuesday and with bail now being denied to Sivasankar, things appear to be going against Vijayan, who has come under duress in the ongoing assembly session.

