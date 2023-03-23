INDIA

Life Mission Scam: ED arrests Santhosh Eappen in PMLA case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that it has arrested Santhosh Eappen, managing partner of Unitac Builders and Developers and Sane Ventures LLP, under the PMLA in connection with the investigation being conducted into the Life Mission scam.

A money laundering case has been recorded by the ED on the basis of the FIR registered by the CBI, ACB, Cochin and VACB, Thiruvananthapuram against Unitac, Sane Ventures and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act for suspected pecuniary advantage obtained by some persons from the Life Mission Project and illegal gratification received by various persons including some public servants.

The UAE based charitable organisation Red Crescent approached the UAE Consulate General, Thiruvananthapuram offering to donate for charity in Kerala. Officials of the UAE consulate, Thiruvananthapuram in turn approached the Kerala government through the Chief Minister’s Office. A MoU was signed in 2019 with the Life Mission team.

“A conspiracy was hatched by the Consulate employees with active support of M. Sivasankar, then private secretary to the Chief Minister to generate commission as bribe from the funds donated by Red Crescent by awarding the Life Mission project to Unitac Builders and Developers and Sane Ventures LLP run by Santhosh Eappen. From the funds received from the UAE Red Crescent, Santhosh Eappen had arranged an upfront commission as bribe for UAE Consulate officials and Kerala government officials by withdrawing money from the bank accounts of the companies of Santhosh Eappen, which is also admitted by him,” said the official.

The ED arrested Santhosh Eappen on March 20 and produced him before a special PMLA Court which remanded him to three-day ED custody.

20230323-193202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP Cong ready to welcome Rahul’s BJY, Priyanka to join yatra...

    Step into the future with this AR and NFT art exhibition

    Central Zoo Authority gives approval for TN’s fifth Zoo

    Anguished, says top Thackeray aide Subhash Desai after son joins CM’s...