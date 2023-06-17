SOUTH ASIA

Life returns to normal as cyclone Biparjoy ‘largely spares’ Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

Authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh said that normal activities can resume from Saturday as the threat of cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea off the coasts of the province has been averted after it weakened it into a cyclonic storm.

In a statement late Friday, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the commissioner of Karachi, said that all halted exams and educational activities can be resumed on Saturday as the threat of cyclonic danger has reduced, reports Xinhua news agency.

The storm is still 145 km from Pakistan and the wind speed is 80 to 90 km/hour, the NDMA added.

Talking to the media, the country’s Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that there had been heavy rainfall in several areas of Sindh, but no loss of life was reported due to precautionary measures taken by the government before the impact of the cyclone hit the province.

She added that several coastal areas were inundated by high sea levels, but most people had been evacuated to safe areas, so it did not harm anyone.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its advisory that despite the cyclone has been weakened, people should still take precautionary measures and refrain from visiting the seaside as the sea conditions can be rough.

The weather office also alerted fishermen to avoid venturing out into the open sea until the system was over by Saturday.

The department also forecasted heavy rains coupled with 80-100 km/hour winds in coastal areas till Saturday.

20230617-085006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament from Aug 27,...

    Stokes-led England seal famous 74-run victory over Pakistan in thrilling day...

    90% Pakistanis say inflation highest in Imran’s tenure

    5 killed in floods in Pakistan in 24 hrs