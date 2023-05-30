INDIA

Life saving jackets’ mandatory for Shikaras in Kashmir now

The Jammu and Kashmir government has made ‘life saving jackets’ mandatory for Shikara boats in Dal and Nigeen lakes besides other water bodies of the region, an official statement said on Tuesday.

“In order to ensure the safety of tourists taking Shikara rides in Dal and Nageen Lakes and other water bodies and to prevent any untoward incident in view of inclement weather conditions or any other reasons, it is hereby ordered that as provided in the J&K Tourism Policy guidelines, each Shikara boat registered under J&K Tourist Trade Act, 1978 shall maintain the availability of a minimum of three Life Saving Jackets of recommended quality and specifications in the boat, at all times, failing which the registration under the said Act shall be cancelled,” it said.

