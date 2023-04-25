INDIA

Life threat issued to Yogi, probe on

A message issuing a life threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was sent on the UP 112 WhatsApp group, police said, adding that a case has been registered at the Sushant Golf City police station and a probe is currently underway.

In a complaint, inspector, Operation Commander Dial 112, UP headquarters, Sahendra Kumar said that a caller sent a message stating that he “would kill Chief Minister Yogi”.

Just after receiving the message the police informed senior officials, including ADG, law and order and ADG, intelligence.

Amid the Chief Minister’s zero tolerance policy for crime and operation bulldozer to demolish criminals’ ill-gotten property, the threat has come as a big challenge for security officials.

Sources said officials in the Chief Minister’s security are trying to identify the caller who had sent the threat message.

SHO, Sushant Golf City, Shailendra Giri said that the investigation is on and the miscreant will be nabbed soon.

