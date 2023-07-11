A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified person in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Vikas, a native of district Saran in Bihar, who used to work as lift operator of the foot over bridge lift near MCD toilet in Pul Prahladpur and used to live in a room inside the MCD toilet.

According to police, on Monday around 10:24 p.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a man who was stabbed by someone near MCD toilet opposite Shiv Mandir in Pul Prahladpur area.

Upon receiving the call, a police team rushed to the spot where it was revealed that the injured had been sent to Batra hospital by PCR Van. “The crime team was called at the incident place, inspection of the crime scene and photographs were done, exhibits were also lifted up and seized. On reaching Batra hospital, it was found that Vikas was declared brought dead due to stab injuries on head, left thigh and left groin,” said a senior police official.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

“Further investigation and a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who is still at large,” the official added.

