Ligament tear didn’t stop Kavya Thapar from completing ‘CAT’ shoot

Kavya Thapar, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Middle-Class Love’, shared her experience of working in the web series ‘CAT’ along with Randeep Hooda. She also threw light on braving a ligament tear to play a “crazy” character in it

She said: “It was really enlightening to work alongside an accomplished actor Randeep Hooda and I actually learned a lot from him. From his discipline regarding shoots and his lifestyle to how he approached a character, I got quite a lot of pointers from him and I’m sure it’ll help me in the future. I’m also thankful to the director and all those who have made this possible.”

During the shoot, Kavya suffered from a ligament tear and still managed to perform a running scene which had her run from the first floor through the garden and pool area all the way to the parking lot.

She gave insight into her character, saying: “Kimmi Aulakh is the name of my character, she is a crazy, wild, and powerful 20-year-old girl, who thinks the world is under her feet. She is impulsive, wild, and fun-loving and wants to do things on her own terms. She has a very strong graph throughout the series and her character evolves through certain situations in the series. There’s so much more that can be said about Kimmi and what she brings to the show. I think a lot of girls will relate to her and I’m very excited for everyone to see her.”

‘CAT’ is produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment. Balwinder Janjua and Rupinder Chahal have written for the series along with Anil Rodhan and Jimmy Singh.

‘CAT’ is streaming on Netflix.

