Light aircraft crash-lands in Amethi, pilot safe

A major accident was averted on Monday and a trainee pilot had a narrow escape when his light aircraft crash-landed in Amethi, causing damage to its fuselage.

The pilot, identified as Abhay Patel, was flying a training-aircraft of the Central government’s Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA).

However, sensing an emergency in the aircraft due to some technical issues, he exhibited superior learning skills and took the call to make an emergency landing at a farmland near Kairana village in Amethi.

The trainee pilot was on a solo sortie and was safely evacuated from the aircraft after the emergency landing.

Narendra Yadav, Security Officer at the Academy, told reporters that the aircraft crashed in the morning after the trainee pilot was forced to land it.

“While aircraft has been damaged, pilot is absolutely safe,” he added.

IGRUA’s media in-charge R.K. Dwivedi informed that the plane, which was a four-seater Diamond DA 40, suffered damages to the front portion during the landing and the matter is being probed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

He also said that Patel earlier took off on a training sortie from the academy but had to make an emergency landing in the nearby Mohammadpur Churai village on the Amethi-Rae Bareli border this morning after sensing some troubles. However, the exact cause of the landing is yet to be known.

