INDIA

Light intensity earthquake occurs in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

A light intensity earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

There was no report of casualty or damage to property.

Officials of the disaster management department said that an earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred at 9.15 a.m. in the union territory.

The epicentre was in Kathua district with longitude 75.65 degrees east and latitude 32.71 degrees north.

Officials said no casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere.

20221207-102401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Talk! If not on laws, then at least on report’: SC...

    political slugfest starts over arrangements at KK venue

    Self-help groups in MP empowering women

    Reading Manto not enough to know what’s worthy in 20th century...