Light intensity earthquake occurs in J&K

NewsWire
An earthquake of light intensity was felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday while no casualty or damage to property was received from anywhere.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 7.52 a.m.

The epicentre was located in Doda region of J&K and its depth was 10 kms inside the earth’s crust.

The coordinates were latitude 33.14 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported from anywhere.

Temblors have wrought havoc in Kashmir in the past as the Valley is located in a seismologically vulnerable region.

In 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred on October 8 in which over 86,000 people were killed on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.

