INDIALIFESTYLE

Light intensity tremor felt in J&K’s Reasi district

NewsWire
0
0

A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale rocked J&K’s Reasi district on Friday although no casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere.

The National Centre For Seismology said that an earthquake measuring 3.6 occurred at 5.01 a.m. in Reasi district with an epicentre 97 kms east of Katra town in Jammu.

The latitude and longitude of the earthquake was 33.10 degrees north and 75.97 east degrees respectively.

No casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere so far, officials said.

Further details awaited.

20230217-114401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka to give Rs 1L to BPL families which lost earning...

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik completes 25 years in public service

    Consumer culture of use & throw influencing matrimonial relationships: Kerala HC

    Goa Minister involved in sex scandal, CM trying to destroy evidence:...