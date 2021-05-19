Light rain continued in the national capital since early on Wednesday, bringing down the soaring temperature to 21.1 degrees Celsius in respite for the citizens stuck in homes for nearly a month due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi, between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., recorded 31.3 rain fall at Safdarjung, 27.8 mm at Palam, 25.1 mm at Ayanagar, and 30.4 mm at Lodhi Road.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm heavy and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD had issued an ‘orange’ alert for Delhi, predicting ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall in parts of the capital with winds gusting up to 60 km per hour on Wednesday. In its advisory, it had predicted water-logging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and uprooting of small plants.

However, as per information received from the various Municipal Corporations, there have been very few incidents of water-logging reported in the national capital as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Out of four complaints regarding water-logging reported on Wednesday, three were in north Delhi and one in east Delhi, while there has been no water-logging report in south Delhi.

“We are on alert considering the situation as it has reported that the intensity of Cyclone Tauktae continues to weaken. So far, there is no such problem of water-logging issues, but the North Corporation is prepared to tackle the issue, if rain continues in Delhi,” said Yogendra Singh Mann, Director, Press in North MCD.

