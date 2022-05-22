People in the national capital will continue to get respite from the heat wave as the city is likely to receive light rain on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it will be a partly cloudy day today with temperature hovering between maximum 41 degree Celsius to 23.1 degree.

Apart from a drop in the temperature, light rain and thunderstorms are also expected that would be accompanied with gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30 km/hour to 40 km/hour.

As per the IMD update at 8.30 a.m., the city was having a relative humidity of 50 per cent. The wind was blowing in a southeasterly direction at a speed of 5.4 km/hour.

The national capital observed sunrise at 5.27 a.m. and the sun will set at 7.09 p.m. in the evening.

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 283 for PM10 and 72 for PM2.5.

As PM10 went over 200, the department issued a ‘poor’ air health advisory which stated that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. PM 2.5 was under the moderate category.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 42.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s normal.

