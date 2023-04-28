INDIA

Light rain likely in J&K today

Widespread rain occurred in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that light rain is likely in the next 24 hours.

“Widespread rain is expected in the Valley and at isolated places in Jammu division today with improvement in the afternoon,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT)department said.

Srinagar had 6.5, Pahalgam 4.2 and Gulmarg minus 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 4.6 and Leh minus 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 19.4, Katra 16.8, Batote 10.4, Banihal 8.3 and Bhaderwah 7.8 as the minimum temperature.

