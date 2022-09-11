INDIA

Light rain likely in J&K

Weather was cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that light to moderate rain is likely in the next 24 hours.

“Light to moderate rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 16.1, Pahalgam 11.3 and Gulmarg 9.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had 11.1, Leh 9.4 and Kargil 15 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25, Katra 22.7, Batote 16.5, Banihal 16 and Bhaderwah 15.1 as the minimum temperature.

