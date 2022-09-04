Weather was mainly clear in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. However, the MeT office on Sunday predicted partly cloudy weather/light rain in the Valley while light to moderate rain in Jammu division.

“Weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with chances of light rain in the Valley and light to moderate rain in Jammu division during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 18.4 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 13.3 and Gulmarg 10.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

Drass town in Ladakh region witnessed 7 degree C, Leh 10.4 and Kargil 15.7 degree C as the minimum temperature.

Jammu saw 21.4 degree C, Katra 20.7, Batote 17.6, Banihal 19 and Bhaderwah 17.8 degree C as the minimum temperature.

