Light rain/snow likely at isolated places in J&K

The Meteorological department here predicted light rain and snow at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Light rain/snow at isolated places is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said on Wednesday.

The weather was mainly cloudy in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

Srinagar had 5, Pahalgam 0.2 and Gulmarg minus 1.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 3.5, Kargil minus 3.2 and Leh minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.3, Katra 15.5, Batote 9, Banihal 7.2 and Bhaderwah 5.3 as the minimum temperature.

