Rain and snow lashed J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that light rain/snow is likely to occur.

“Light rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 6.5, Pahalgam 1.7 and Gulmarg minus 0.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 4.5, Kargil minus 2.4 and Leh minus 4.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 12.7, Katra 11.6, Batote 5.6, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 5.2 as the minimum temperature.

20230303-095404