INDIA

Light rain & snow likely in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

By NewsWire
Weather remained cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast light rain and snow during the next 24 hours.

“Light rain/snow is likely to occur at isolated places in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 3.4, Pahalgam minus 0.3 and Gulmarg minus 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 14.7, Leh minus 7.2 and Kargil minus 11.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 12.3, Katra 11.6, Batote 5.6, Banihal 5.4 and Bhaderwah 3.9 as the minimum temperature.

