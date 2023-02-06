INDIA

Light rain & snow likely in J&K

Weather was partially cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological Department office said on Monday that intermittent light rain/snow will continue in the morning followed by improvement in the afternoon.

“Intermittent light rain/snow will occur in J&K today till afternoon and there would be improvement thereafter,” a MeT department official said.

Srinagar had 1.8, Pahalgam minus 0.2 and Gulmarg minus 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Monday.

In Ladakh region, Drass had minus 12.2, Kargil minus 14 and Leh minus 9.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 11.9, Katra 10.5, Batote 3.1, Banihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 3.8 as the minimum temperature.

