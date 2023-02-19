INDIALIFESTYLE

Light rain/snow likely in Kashmir Valley

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was cloudy and dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that rain/snow is likely in Kashmir Valley while light rain is expected in Jammu division during next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with chances of light rain/snow in the Valley and light rain in Jammu division during next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 6.7 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 2.1 and Gulmarg 2 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

In Ladakh region, Kargil witnessed minus 5.2 degree C and Leh minus 1.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registerd 14.1 degree C, Katra 13.6, Batote 9.6, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 7.3 as the minimum temperature.

20230219-113803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Katrina celebrates first Holi with Kaushals, shares wholesome pics

    NITi Aayog’s ex-CEO Amitabh Kant may be India’s G20 Sherpa

    Raj BJP chief attacks state govt over gang-wars, rapes and appeasement

    DTA complains to Backward Classes Commission on lack of reservations for...