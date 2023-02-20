INDIA

Light rain, thundershowers likely in J&K in next 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. However, the MeT office said on Monday that light rain/thundershowers are likely during the next 24 hours.

“Light rain/thundershowers are likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.3, Pahalgam 1.7 and Gulmarg 0.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass had minus 1.3 and Leh minus 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.5, Katra 13.6, Batote 9.1, Banihal 6.2 and Bhaderwah 7 as the minimum temperature.

20230220-102002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Enormous tragedy’: SC asks Guj HC to hold periodical hearings in...

    Night curfew in Goa from 10 pm to 6 am amid...

    Rain plays spoilsport to Diwali celebrations in TN

    Guj HC rejects govt plea to withdraw criminal case against BJP...