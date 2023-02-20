Weather was cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. However, the MeT office said on Monday that light rain/thundershowers are likely during the next 24 hours.

“Light rain/thundershowers are likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.3, Pahalgam 1.7 and Gulmarg 0.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass had minus 1.3 and Leh minus 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.5, Katra 13.6, Batote 9.1, Banihal 6.2 and Bhaderwah 7 as the minimum temperature.

