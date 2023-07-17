INDIA

Light rainfall likely in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the weatherman, the minimum temperature this morning settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal average.The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 81 per cent.

Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is likely to be above 33 degrees and below 37 degrees, while the minimum is slated to be between 25 and 28 degrees.

2023071740377

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drugs from Myanmar main cause behind HIV rise in Mizoram: Guv...

    IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi

    RS poll: Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb to take on former Left...

    NGT directs panel to check illegal mining in UP’s Banda