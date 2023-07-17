The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the weatherman, the minimum temperature this morning settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal average.The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 81 per cent.

Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is likely to be above 33 degrees and below 37 degrees, while the minimum is slated to be between 25 and 28 degrees.

