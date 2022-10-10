HEALTHINDIA

Light rainfall likely to continue in Capital, cleanest air in three years

Delhi is likely to see cloudy skies with light rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the rest of the week may experience partly cloudy skies according to the India Metrological Department forecast.

The maximum temperature will stay at 24 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 25 degrees on Wednesday. However, it will be back to around 30 degrees by October 15. The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 19.2 degrees.

Meanwhile, most part of the capital city received light rainfall through the night and early Monday morning. The city has recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in the last two days. While it recorded 21.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. on Sunday to 8.30 a.m. Monday, 74.3 mm of rainfall was recorded during the preceding 24 hours, and 25.3 mm before that.

Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in October so far, the second highest in the month in the last 16 years, as per IMD data.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday inhaled cleanest air after three days of incessant rain. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the city was 44 at 4 p.m.. It was 48 on Sunday, 56 on Saturday and 55 on Friday. The capital logged a 24-hour average AQI of 41 on August 31, 2020.

