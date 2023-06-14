INDIA

Light to moderate intensity rain with gusty winds likely in Delhi: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur in Delhi and its peripherals.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Narela, Alipur, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport),” IMD said in a tweet at 9.18 p.m.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of (Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri), NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad) Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana), Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (U.P.),” it tweeted.A

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra (Haryana) Gangoh (U.P.) during next two hours,” the tweet added.

