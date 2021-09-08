The national capital is likely to receive light showers till Friday with moderate rainfall expected between September 10 to 12, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rain on Tuesday. The IMD data showed that for the last 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, there was 3.2 mm rainfall at Lodhi Road observatory, 5 mm at Safdarjung, 0.8 mm at Palam while other areas recorded no rainfall.

After initial heavy to very heavy spells of rainfall in the first two days, the city is now witnessing light to moderate showers only as it marches towards the end of the rainy season.

Record rainfall on the first two days of September has already seen Delhi-NCR crossing the normal rainfall mark for the month. At the Safdarjung observatory, rainfall was 112.1 mm till 8.30 a.m. on September 1 and thereafter, the next 24 hours recorded 117.7 mm, totalling 229.8 mm. September’s normal rainfall for Safdarjung is 129.8mm.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 33.6 degree Celsius, one notch below normal, while the minimum was 26 degree Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 74 per cent.

The air quality of the city remained ‘moderate’. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 54 in Anand Vihar at 8 a.m.

–IANS

