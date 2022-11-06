INDIA

Light to moderate rain in TN till Nov 9

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu till November 9.

Ever since the North East monsoon hit Tamil Nadu, rains have been lashing many parts of the state including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvarur.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains on Sunday with isolated thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of the state.

Heavy rains are likely to occur over isolated places in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu.

The rain is likely reduce between November 7 to November 9 and the forecast is light to moderate rains in some places in Tamil Nadu, Puduchery and Karaikkal.

The rains, according to the weather department, is caused by an east- west trough running from Camorin area to South Andaman sea in the lower troposphere levels.

Except for a few places in North Chennai, the inundation has been less in Chennai compared to 2021 when several people were located to relief camps.

