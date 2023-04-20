INDIA

Light to moderate rain likely at scattered places in J&K

Rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Thursday that light to moderate rain at scattered places is likely during the next 24 hours.

“The system has weakened, there will be a gradual decrease in precipitation from today onwards.

“Light to moderate rain is likely in J&K at scattered places during the next 24 hours,” said an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department

Srinagar had 7.9, Pahalgam 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 0.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 0.4 and Leh minus 1.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18.5, Katra 16.2, Batote 9.1, Banihal 8.5 and Bhaderwah 8.9 as the minimum temperature.

