Light to moderate rain likely in J&K

Light to moderate rain was expected in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, the weather was partly cloudy in the UT.

“Light to moderate rain is expected to occur in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions of the UT during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 15.8, Pahalgam 12.3 and Gulmarg 6.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 8.3 and Leh 6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 22.7, Katra 20.8, Batote 14.5, Banihal 15 and Bhaderwah 15.2 as the minimum temperature.

