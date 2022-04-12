Weather remained mainly clear in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast light to moderate rain in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

“A feeble Western Disturbance is most likely to cause Light to Moderate Rain/Snow(over higher reaches) during 12th (Night) -14th at many places of J&K and this will bring down the day temperature by 4-5 degrees Celsius,” a MeT department statement said.

Srinagar had 11.2, Pahalgam 6.9 and Gulmarg 7.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 0.3, Leh 5.4 and Kargil 3.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 26.6, Katra 22.2, Batote 16.1, Banihal 12.2 and Bhaderwah 13.2 as the minimum temperature.

