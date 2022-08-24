INDIA

Light to moderate rain likely in J&K: MeT

Light to moderate rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Wednesday.

The weather was partly cloudy in the union territory on Tuesday.

“Light to moderate rain with chances of thunderstorm is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours”, a MeT official said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 17.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 12.4 degrees and Gulmarg 10.5 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region recorded 8.3 degrees and Kargil 15.4 degrees.

Jammu had 24.4 degrees, Katra 21.4, Batote 17.1, Banihal 18.2 and Bhaderwah 18.1 as the minimum temperature.

