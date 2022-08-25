INDIA

Light to moderate rain likely in J&K: MeT

Light to moderate rain is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the people of the union territory experienced an inclement weather.

“Light to moderate rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours”, a MeT department official said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 17.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 15.1 and Gulmarg 10 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region recorded 12.3 degrees, Leh 12.9 and Kargil 15.4, while Jammu had 25 degrees, Katra 22.4, Batote 16.8, Banihal 17.6 and Bhaderwah 17.9 degrees.

