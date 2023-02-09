INDIA

Light to moderate rain, snow likely in Valley, rain in Jammu division

The MeT office on Thursday forecast rain or snow in Kashmir division and rain in Jammu division during the next 24 hours.

“Light to moderate rain/snow is likely in Valley and rain in Jammu division during the next 24 hours”, a MeT department official said.

On Wednesday, the weather was dry and cloudy in the union territory.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 0.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 2.4 and Gulmarg minus 4.2 degree as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil registered minus 15 and Leh minus 10.

Jammu clocked a low of 9.9 degrees, Katra — 9.1, Batote –5.7, Banihal and Bhaderwah as 2.6 and 3.7 respectively as the minimum temperature.

