Light to moderate rain, thunderstorm likely in J&K in next 24 hours

Weather remained inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Wednesday that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

“Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the department said.

Srinagar had 11.8, Pahalgam 6 and Gulmarg 4.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 2.9, Leh 4.9 and Kargil 7 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 21.2, Katra 18.6, Batote 11.5, Banihal 11 and Bhaderwah 9.8 as the minimum temperature.

20220504-101406

