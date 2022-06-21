The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rainfall to continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Light to moderate rainfall will continue in J&K during the next 24 hours and the weather is likely to improve from Wednesday afternoon”, an official of the MeT department said.

All stations in J&K recorded lower than normal minimum temperatures during the last 24 hours.

Srinagar recorded 13.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 8.6 and Gulmarg 4.6 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked 6 degrees, Leh 7.4 degrees and Kargil 8.9 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 22.2 degrees, Katra 20.4 degrees, Batote 12 degrees, Banihal and Bhaderwah and Bhaderwah had 11.6 and 12.1 degrees respectively.

