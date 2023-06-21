INDIA

Light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds likely in Delhi: IMD

NewsWire
0
0

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds in the national capital and its peripherals on Wednesday.

Rain showers in Delhi will bring much-needed respite from the relentless heat.

In a tweet this morning, the IMD said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka), NCRA (Bahadurgarh)).

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would also occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Palam, IGI Airport), NCR (Gurugram, Manesar) Farukhnagar, Sohana, Nuh (Haryana) Moradabad, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Atrauli, Aligarh, Kasganj, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Jalesar, Etah, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Alwar, Nagar, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan)” it tweeted.

According to the weatherman, light intensity rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida) Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad (U.P.) during next two hours, the tweet further read.

